Gambia Tightens Drug Import Rules For India After Mass Deaths

Gambia is tightening medicine importation rules to prevent substandard Indian products from entering its market.

22 Jun 2023, 8:12 AM IST
Containers move along a conveyor on the packaging line for metformin pills at a Laurus Labs Ltd. pharmaceutical plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India, on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. Among the coconut plantations and beaches of South India, a factory the size of 35 football fields is preparing to churn out billions of generic pills for HIV patients and flood the U.S. market with the low-cost copycat medicines. Photographer: Sara Hylton/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Gambia is tightening medicine importation rules to prevent substandard Indian products from entering its market.

The regulation, which will take effect from July 1, mandates the inspection and testing of pharmaceutical products before they’re shipped from India, the West African nation’s Medicines Control Agency said in a statement. Reuters earlier reported the new requirements.

Read more: Indian Dugs Caused Mass Child Deaths in Gambia, Panel Says

A report by a team of international experts blamed tainted medicine from India for an outbreak of kidney failure that killed more than 60 Gambian children last year. This came after a Gambian parliamentary committee and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both pointed to the same Indian-made syrup as the most plausible explanation for the outbreak.

