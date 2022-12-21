Gambia Parliament Wants Indian Drugmaker Sued Over Child Deaths
Maiden Pharma's remaining products should also be banned in the country, the parliament’s health committee said.
(Bloomberg) -- Gambia should sue the Indian drugmaker whose cough syrup was blamed for the death of 70 children in the West African nation, according to lawmakers.
Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd. remaining products should also be banned in the country, the parliament’s health committee said in a report Tuesday.
Four of the New Delhi-based manufacturer’s cold and cough syrups were potentially linked to acute kidney injuries and dozens of deaths, the World Health Organization said in October. They contained “unacceptable amounts” of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, its analysis showed.
“The government should pursue legal action against Maiden Pharmaceuticals for exporting contaminated drugs to the Gambia,” the committee said in the report, which also stated that a scientific investigation into the children’s actual cause of death was ongoing.
Maiden Pharma didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The tragedy dealt another blow to India’s hopes of establishing its $42 billion drugmaking industry as the “pharmacy of the world.” Multiple medical scandals have originated from Indian plants, but attempts at reform have been slow.
Indian drugs can cost about 30% less than their Western equivalents, according to an investment promotion agency estimate. Gambia, a $2 billion economy, has no drug testing or manufacturing facility.
