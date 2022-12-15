Gambia Children Deaths: WHO Drew Premature Link With India-Made Cough Syrups, Says DCGI

In a latest letter to Dr Rogerio Gaspar, director (Regulation and Prequalification) at WHO, Drugs Controller General of India Dr VG Somani said a statement issued by the global health body in October in the wake of the deaths "was unfortunately amplified by the global media which led to a narrative being built internationally targeting the quality of Indian pharmaceutical products".

The DCGI said Gambia has informed, according to media, that there has been no direct causal relation established yet between the cough syrup consumption and the deaths, and that certain children who had died had not consumed the syrup in question.