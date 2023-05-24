Galaxy Surfactants Shares Fall The Most In Over Two Years After Q4 Profit Decline

Shares of Galaxy Surfacants fell 2.88% to Rs 2,518.6 apiece as of 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, compared to a 0.16% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock fell as much as 6.66% intraday, falling the most since Aug. 31, 2020.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.4 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 12 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy' and three recommend a 'hold,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 13.6%.