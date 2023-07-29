BlackRock, Worldcoin, Ripple: Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz Dishes on Crypto

Asked if Worldcoin would take off, Novogratz said “you don’t want to bet against Sam Altman right now.” (Altman, co-founder of Worldcoin, is also behind the artificial intelligence sensation ChatGPT.) Worldcoin uses a small device called an “orb” to scan people’s eyeballs in order to generate a a unique digital identity for online use. A token issued by the project more than doubled in value at launch this week, before retreating from those highs. It traded at $2.20 as of 6:30 p.m. on Friday in New York.