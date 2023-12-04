GAIL Shares Hit Record High After Arbitration Claim Against Former Gazprom Unit

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd. rose over 5% to hit a record high on Monday after it sued SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte. for damage caused by the non-supply of LNG.

The company has filed an arbitration claim worth $1.8 billion, or about Rs 15,000 crore, against SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte., formerly known as Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore Pte. Ltd., in the London Court of International Arbitration, according to an exchange filing.

The matter pertains to the non-supply of LNG cargoes to GAIL under a long-term contract with SEFE, the company said. GAIL filed the claim on Nov. 30 in London.