GAIL Q3 Results: Profit Drops Almost Two-Fold On Higher Expenses, Lower Margin
GAIL's Q3 revenue from operations rose 38% to Rs 35,939.96 crore, as revenue from natural gas marketing almost doubled.
GAIL India Ltd’s. consolidated net profit dropped in the third quarter due to higher expenses and lower operating margins, despite gaining higher revenue from operations.
The consolidated net profit of the state-run natural gas transmission and distribution firm fell 89.5% year-on-year to Rs 397.59 crore for the three months ended December.
GAIL India Highlights Q3 FY23 (YoY):
Revenue from operations rose 38% to Rs 35,939.96 crore, as revenue from natural gas marketing almost doubled to Rs 40,462.38 crore. The revenue from the segment over the same quarter last year was Rs 25,117.73 crore.
Operating profit—or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation—fell 89.6% YoY to Rs 481.91 crore, as the cost of stock in purchase or inventory cost more than doubled to Rs 31,761.58 crore. Inventory cost in same quarter last year was Rs 15,457.81 crore.
Shares of GAIL were trading 5.60% lower during afternoon trade, compared to a 0.05% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.