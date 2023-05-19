GAIL Moves U.K. Court For Arbitration Against Gazprom Supply Disruption

GAIL (India) Ltd. has filed for arbitration against Russian gas supplier Gazprom International Ltd. in the U.K. Court to recover the damages in the 20-year long-term gas supply contract, which got disrupted in May 2022 following the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"The force majeure alleged by the supplier was not as per the contract," Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairperson and managing director of GAIL (India), told BQ Prime in an interview. "It was a portfolio of contracts, and they should have supplied them by sourcing gas from other geographies."

"We have taken it up to press for the specific performance under the contract and to claim the damages that we have incurred due to non-supplies," Gupta said.