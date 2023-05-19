GAIL Initiates Legal Proceedings Against Gazprom For Non-Supply Of LNG

A September 2022 news report said the central government is looking at the issue on a bilateral basis and was against pursuing arbitration or seeking any damages.

"...we are taking up legally against them to press for specific performance and to claim the damages. And our request for arbitration has been filed in a London arbitration court," Gupta told reporters here.

He explained that the supply of Liquified Natural Gas had stopped in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on the Vladimir Putin-led country by the West.

Gail had a tie-up with a German subsidiary of Gazprom, and a step-down company based in Singapore to supply the gas. After the invasion, the German government took over the company and the supplies got hindered as the German government debarred the company from picking up any cargo from Russia, Gupta said, stressing that this was a portfolio contract, and supplies cannot be stopped this way.

"...this was a portfolio contract, but perhaps as per their arrangement, the supplies were perhaps to come from Russia. And that is why this problem arose," he said, adding that the onus was on the suppliers to arrange for the cargo from other destinations.

Gupta reiterated that the normal supplies have resumed over the last two months, and hoped that the same will continue.