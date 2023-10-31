GAIL Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 87% On Operating Margin, Beats Estimates

During the quarter, natural gas transmission volume stood at 120.31 million metric standard cubic meters as against 116.33 mmscmd in the first quarter.

Gas marketing volume stood at 96.96 mmscmd as against 98.84 mmscmd in the previous quarter. The company has performed well specially on the strength in gas transmission segment, which will continue to perform better, according to Sandeep Kumar Gupta, managing director of GAIL.

Performance during the quarter was constrained by lower realisation in polymers and LPG, which are expected to be better. The company has incurred a capital expenditure of around Rs 4,853 crore during the current half year, mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals and equity to joint ventures, he said.

Shares of GAIL were trading 0.72% higher at Rs 119.55 apiece as compared with a 0.33% increase in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 3.25 p.m.