GAIL India Q1 Results: Profit Declines 45%, Misses Estimates
The company's first-quarter net profit fell 45% YoY to Rs 1793 crore, compared with Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 2,741 crore.
GAIL India Q1 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated YoY):
Revenue from operations fell 13.4% to Rs 32,849 crore.
Ebitda fell 41.5% to Rs 2,661 crore.
Ebitda margin was lower at 8.1% versus 11.9% a year ago.
"The company has incurred capex of about Rs 2,391 crore in Q1 FY24, mainly on pipelines, petrochemicals, equity in joint ventures, etc., which is about 31% of its annual target of Rs 7,750 crore," said Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta. "GAIL has been authorised to build the Gurdaspur-Jammu Natural Gas Pipeline, which has a length of 160 km and a capex of Rs 522 crore."
The company has, during the quarter, acquired a 100% stake in erstwhile JBF Petrochemicals Ltd., now GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Ltd., by infusing Rs 2,101 crore through the corporate insolvency resolution process, he said.
Shares of GAIL closed 1.79% higher at Rs 119.60 apiece, compared with a 0.55% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50.