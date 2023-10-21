Gaganyaan Mission: Test Vehicle Fails To Lift Off After An 'Anomaly'

The first unmanned flight test for Gaganyaan, India's manned space mission, did not lift off due to an unknown "anomaly", prompting the nation's space agency to defer the launch.

"Engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course," S Somnath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, said on Saturday morning. "The automatic launch sequence held back the launch. We will come back after studying the anomaly."

The Test Vehicle Development Flight Mission 1 of TV-D1 will demonstrate the capability of the crew module that will carry Indian astronauts during the human space mission late next year. It is aimed at launching the unmanned crew module to outer space, bringing it back to earth and recovering it after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal.