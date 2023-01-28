GACs To Handle User Complaints Against Social Media Cos From March

The Grievance Appellate Committees set up by the government to look into users' complaints against large social media companies like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will commence operation from March 1, the Ministry of Electronics and IT said on Saturday.

The Centre on Friday notified three Grievance Appellate Committees under an amendment to the IT Rules 2021, notified in October.

"Keeping in view of the transition period required for the intermediaries as per their requests and technical requirement, the online platform will be operational in one month of this notification of the Grievance Appellate Committee, i.e. from 1st March 2023,' an official statement said.

According to the notification, each of the three GACs will have a chairperson, two whole-time members from different government entities and retired senior executives from the industry for a term of three years from the date of assumption of office.

"The GAC is a critical piece of overall policy and legal framework to ensure that the Internet in India is open, safe and trusted and accountable. The need for GAC was created due to large numbers of grievances being left unaddressed or unsatisfactorily addressed by Internet Intermediaries. GAC is expected to create a culture of responsiveness among all Internet Platforms and Intermediaries towards their consumers," the statement said.