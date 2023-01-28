G20 Working Group's Chennai Meet To Focus On Inclusive Tech-Based Learning

The G20 Education Working Group, which is set to meet in Chennai on Feb. 1 and 2, will focus on ensuring foundational literacy and numeracy, especially in the context of blended learning, making technology-enabled learning more inclusive, qualitative and collaborative at every level.

Besides, it will also focus on building capacities, promoting lifelong learning in the context of the future of work, strengthening research, promoting innovation through richer collaboration and partnerships.

The Tamil Nadu education department is among the key participants of an exhibition on 'Naan Mudalvan' and 'Nama Palli'.

Ahead of the meeting, a seminar on 'Role of Digital Technology in Education' will be organised at the Research Park, IIT Madras.

The key participants in the exhibition are from Tamil Nadu—Naan Mudalvan/EDII-Tansim/Guidance Bureau/TNSDC/Nama Palli; India Swayam—Samarth/Diksha—and other government initiatives, such as Start Up India Education for Physically Challenged—Dyslexia and Bipolar Disorder. Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., France, China, the Netherlands and the Unicef are also among the participants.