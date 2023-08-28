G20 Summit New Delhi: Dates, Venue, Theme, Members And All You Need To Know

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place in New Delhi in September.

It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

The summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.