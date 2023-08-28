G20 Summit New Delhi: Dates, Venue, Theme, Members And All You Need To Know
The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place in New Delhi in September.
It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.
The summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.
A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.
Here's all you need to know about the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi.
G20 Summit: Date
The 2023 G20 New Delhi summit will take place on September 9 and 10.
G20 Summit: Venue
The G20 Summit in the national capital is scheduled to take place at 'Bharat Mandapam' at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan.
G20 Summit: Theme
The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future”. It is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.
Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.
G20 Logo
The G20 Logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India’s national flag – saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is “Bharat”, written in the Devanagari script.
Image source: g20.org
G20 Members: Full List
Argentina
Australia
Brazil
Canada
China
France
Germany
India
Indonesia
Italy
Japan
Mexico
Republic of Korea
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Turkiye
United Kingdom
United States of America
European Union
G20 Invitees
Bangladesh
Egypt
Mauritius
Netherlands
Nigeria
Oman
Singapore
Spain
UAE
G20 Summit: Full Schedule
September 3 - 6, 2023 - 4th Sherpa Meeting
September 5 - 6, 2023 - Finance Deputies Meeting
September 6, 2023 - Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting
September 9 - 10, 2023 - G20 Summit