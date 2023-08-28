BQPrimeBusiness NewsG20 Summit New Delhi: Dates, Venue, Theme, Members And All You Need To Know
ADVERTISEMENT

G20 Summit New Delhi: Dates, Venue, Theme, Members And All You Need To Know

The summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year.

28 Aug 2023, 4:39 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source: Twitter/@g20org</p></div>
Image source: Twitter/@g20org

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place in New Delhi in September.

It is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

The summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings. 

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi.

G20 Summit: Date

The 2023 G20 New Delhi summit will take place on September 9 and 10.

G20 Summit: Venue

The G20 Summit in the national capital is scheduled to take place at 'Bharat Mandapam' at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan.

G20 Summit: Theme

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future”. It is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

G20 Logo

The G20 Logo draws inspiration from the vibrant colours of India’s national flag – saffron, white and green, and blue. It juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus, India’s national flower that reflects growth amid challenges. The Earth reflects India’s pro-planet approach to life, one in perfect harmony with nature. Below the G20 logo is “Bharat”, written in the Devanagari script.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image source:&nbsp;g20.org</p></div>

Image source: g20.org

G20 Members: Full List

  • Argentina

  • Australia

  • Brazil

  • Canada

  • China

  • France

  • Germany

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Italy

  • Japan

  • Mexico

  • Republic of Korea

  • Russia

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

  • Turkiye

  • United Kingdom

  • United States of America

  • European Union

G20 Invitees

  • Bangladesh

  • Egypt

  • Mauritius

  • Netherlands

  • Nigeria

  • Oman

  • Singapore

  • Spain

  • UAE

G20 Summit: Full Schedule

  • September 3 - 6, 2023 - 4th Sherpa Meeting

  • September 5 - 6, 2023 - Finance Deputies Meeting

  • September 6, 2023 - Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting

  • September 9 - 10, 2023 - G20 Summit

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT