G20 Summit 2023: Traffic Guidelines, Restrictions, What's Open And What's Closed In National Capital

In wake of G20 Summit, the Delhi Police would restrict movement on some roads from September 8 to 10. No essential supplies and services will be affected due to this.

The Delhi Police has requested people to take metro to avoid probable road jams.

Delhi Metro services will start from 4:00 a.m. from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.

Besides, parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 am on September 8 till noon of September 11, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The move to start metro services early is to facilitate movement of people, and police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit, it said.

The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6:00 a.m. and after 6:00 a.m., metro trains will run according to the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines, it said.