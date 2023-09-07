G20 Summit 2023: Traffic Guidelines, Restrictions, What's Open And What's Closed In National Capital
The Delhi Police on Tuesday said the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit, barring a part of the area under the NDMC.
The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held from September 9-10 at the newly built international convention and exhibition centre -- Bharat Mandapam -- at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
Here's What's Open And What's Closed In New Delhi
The police, in different posts on microblogging site X, said all the essential services such as milk booths and hospitals will remain functional in the New Delhi area.
"Whole Delhi is open. Just a small part of NDMC will have restrictions... It is once again reiterated that restrictions are only imposed in a small portion of NDMC area. Don't believe in rumours," the Delhi Police said.
In another post, the police said even though commercial activities remain banned between September 8 to 10, all the essential services such as milk booths, medical shops, hospitals and other services under the essential category will remain functional in the New Delhi area.
Schools, Banks To Remain Shut In Delhi
All private and Delhi government offices in the national capital will also remain closed on September 8-10 while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal in this regard in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital.
According to the approved proposal, all schools and colleges will remain closed during these three days.
G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Metro Timings
In wake of G20 Summit, the Delhi Police would restrict movement on some roads from September 8 to 10. No essential supplies and services will be affected due to this.
The Delhi Police has requested people to take metro to avoid probable road jams.
Delhi Metro services will start from 4:00 a.m. from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10 in view of the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.
Besides, parking facilities at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk and RK Ashram Marg metro stations will be closed from 4 am on September 8 till noon of September 11, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.
The move to start metro services early is to facilitate movement of people, and police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit, it said.
The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6:00 a.m. and after 6:00 a.m., metro trains will run according to the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines, it said.
G20 Summit 2023: Traffic Restrictions And Guidelines In Delhi
The Delhi government has issued a gazette notification on the traffic restrictions imposed in view of the upcoming G20 summit.
According to the gazette notification issued on Monday, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses and local city buses, such as Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) buses, shall not operate on Mathura Road (beyond the Ashram chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from the intervening night of September 7 and 8 to September 10.
"Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 21:00 hours on 07.09.2023 to 23:59 hours on 10.09.2023," it read.
However, goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc., carrying valid 'no-entry permissions' will be allowed to enter Delhi, it added.
The entire area of New Delhi district will be considered as 'Controlled Zone-I' from the morning of September 8 till September 10. Only bona fide residents, authorised vehicles and vehicles dealing with housekeeping, catering, waste management etc. for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the district will be allowed to travel on C-Hexagon, India Gate and other roads.
"No TSR and taxi will be allowed to enter or ply in New Delhi district from 5:00 a.m. of Sept. 9, 2023 to 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 10, 2023," the notification said.
However, all types of commercial vehicles, including the buses already present in Delhi, shall be allowed to move on Ring Road and the road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi, it added.
The Delhi Police has also urged people not to visit India Gate and Kartavya Path for activities such as walking, cycling and picnicking in view of the G20 Summit.
In a media briefing, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said that as India Gate Kartavya Path has been 'designated in the controlled zone', the Delhi Police appeals to people not to visit the area for 'walking, cycling or picnicking' during the G20 Summit.
Special Commissioner of Police Yadav also said online delivery of essential commodities will be allowed but food delivery services won't be in the New Delhi district.
In view of traffic and security arrangements, Yadav said people are advised to use the navigation app 'Mapmyindia' to reach their destinations.
