G20 Summit 2023: Routes To Travel To Airport, Metro Stations In New Delhi
G20 Summit: Delhi Metro services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10.
The G20 Summit 2023 will be held on September 9-10 in the national capital.
More than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations are expected to attend the summit.
In wake of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police would restrict movement on some roads from September 8 to 10. No essential supplies and services will be affected due to this.
The police have requested people to take metro to avoid probable road jams.
Delhi Metro services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit.
The DMRC has said that all metro stations will remain open for the general public from September 8 to 10, except Supreme Court Metro Station where boarding or deboarding of passengers will not be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.
Supreme Court Metro Station is the closest metro station near Pragati Maidan -- the venue of the mega summit.
The move to start metro services early is to facilitate the movement of the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, and traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit.
The Delhi Police has uploaded a video on X (formerly Twitter) to answer the question of how can citizens reach IGI Airport during the G20 Summit .
Passengers are requested to follow the traffic regulations by Delhi Traffic Police.
How To Travel to New Delhi Airport During G20 Summit?
The Delhi Police has requested people to make travel plans with sufficient time at hand and make maximum use of Metro services especially the Airport Express Line (Orange Line) connecting New Delhi Station to Dwarka Sector 21 Station via IGI Airport T3.
From Dwarka to T3:
Blue Line till Dwarka Sector 21 Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.
From New Delhi to T3:
Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.
Orange Line from Shivaji Stadium till IGI Airport T3
From South Delhi to T3:
Pink Line till Dhaula Kuan Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.
Magenta Line till Hauz Khas Station, Yellow Line till Dilli Haat-INA Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.
From West Delhi to T3:
Blue Line till Rajouri Garden Station, Pink Line till Durgabhai Deshmukh South Campus Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.
From North Delhi to T3:
Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.
From East Delhi to T3:
Pink Line till Welcome Station, Red Line till Kashmere Gate Station, Yellow Line till New Delhi Station and Airport Express Line till IGI Airport T3.
Passengers should note that road journey towards IGI Airport will be affected from 12 am on the intervening night of September 7 to September 10. If passengers are travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport via road, the following routes should be undertaken:
From Gurugram to T3:
NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road
From Gurugram to T1:
NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1
From Dwarka to T3:
Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road
From Dwarka to T1:
Sector 22 Dwarka Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road –Service Road NH-48 – Sanjay T-Point – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1
From New Delhi and South Delhi to T3:
AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point –Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road
From New Delhi and South Delhi to T1:
AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point –Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1
From West Delhi to T3:
Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road –Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road - Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road
From West Delhi to T1:
Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road – Ullan Batar Marg – Terminal T1
From North and East Delhi to T3:
ISBT Kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk– Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri- Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road– UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road
From North and East Delhi to T1:
ISBT Kashmere Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk– Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri-Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road– UER-II – Service Road NH-48 - T3 Terminal Road – Ullan Batar Marg –Terminal T1
