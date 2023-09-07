G20 Summit 2023: Routes To Travel To Airport, Metro Stations In New Delhi

The G20 Summit 2023 will be held on September 9-10 in the national capital.

More than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations are expected to attend the summit.

In wake of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police would restrict movement on some roads from September 8 to 10. No essential supplies and services will be affected due to this.

The police have requested people to take metro to avoid probable road jams.

Delhi Metro services will start from 4 AM from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8-10 in view of the G20 Summit.

The DMRC has said that all metro stations will remain open for the general public from September 8 to 10, except Supreme Court Metro Station where boarding or deboarding of passengers will not be allowed on September 9 and 10 due to security constraints.

Supreme Court Metro Station is the closest metro station near Pragati Maidan -- the venue of the mega summit.

The move to start metro services early is to facilitate the movement of the general public, police personnel and staff from other assisting agencies deployed to maintain security, law and order, and traffic arrangements, for the upcoming G20 Summit.

The Delhi Police has uploaded a video on X (formerly Twitter) to answer the question of how can citizens reach IGI Airport during the G20 Summit .