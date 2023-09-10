G20 Summit 2023: RBI Working On New Design Features For Retail CBDC

The Reserve Bank of India is working on various design features for the retail central bank digital currency, so that it can gauge public behaviour under the pilot programme.

“As you are aware, our target is to reach 1 million transactions per day by December. With this volume we will be able to understand the behaviour of the public and then we can decide on the design features,” said AK Choudhary, executive director at RBI. Choudhary was speaking on the sidelines of the G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi.

The central bank is mulling various design features currently, he said. These include offline CBDC, programming it for specific payments and cross-border transactions.