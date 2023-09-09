G20 Summit 2023: Post-Covid Global Reconstruction Unique Opportunity For Sustainable Societies: SA President

As the African Union became a permanent member of the G20 on Saturday, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa called for accelerating the transition to low carbon, climate resilient, sustainable societies.

In a post on X, he also said that South Africa calls for an enhanced and expanded 'Global Partnership for Sustainable Development' backed by the suggestions outlined in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA) on Financing for Development.

Ramaphosa expressed delight over the African Union becoming a member of the G20.