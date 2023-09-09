G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi Has Sought To Define G20 Summit On Inclusion Of Global South: SA Official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought to define the G20 Summit around 'inclusion of the Global South' and AU joining the bloc signals a 'very positive step' towards the reforms sought in the UNSC and various global multilateral financial institutions, a top South African official said on Saturday.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Vincent Magwenya, also said that there has been a lot of 'positive development' with respect to the Russia-Ukraine conflict this year than it was last year.

"We have formalised peace process which has the support of all G20 members... The peace process going to take time. (This is) the first real commitment to resolve this conflict peacefully. That development cannot be ignored," a spokesperson of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said.