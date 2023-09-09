G20 Summit 2023: Nations Condemn Terrorism, Call For More Efficient Global Coorporation

The powerful G20 grouping under India's presidency on Saturday condemned terrorism in all its forms and called for strengthening of efforts to increase the effectiveness of international cooperation to deny terrorist groups safe haven, freedom of operations as well as financial, material or political support.

The Declaration, the adoption of which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the start of the second session of the G20 Leaders' Summit, said all acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.

They also committed to support the increasing resource needs of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and FATF-style regional bodies.