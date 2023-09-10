BQPrimeBusiness NewsG20 Summit 2023 Live: PM Modi Delivers Closing Remarks, India Hands Over Presidency To Brazil
G20 Summit 2023 Live: PM Modi Delivers Closing Remarks, India Hands Over Presidency To Brazil

Track the latest updates from second day of G20 Summit in New Delhi here.

10 Sep 2023, 1:15 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi (left) hands over the ceremonial gavel to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. (Screengrab from )

India Hands Over G20 Presidency To Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over the presidency of G20 to President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

"I wish Brazil’s President Lula da Silva the best and hand over the gavel to him," said Modi.

I congratulate PM Modi for efficiently leading G20 bloc and for excellent work in this Summit, Silva said.

PM Modi Delivers Closing Remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the closing remarks at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

He also proposed a G20 virtual summit in November to review progress on agreements.


President Biden Departs For Vietnam

U.S. President Joe Biden departed for Vietnam after attending the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Source: DD News

Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murthy Visit Akshardham Temple

British Prime Minister RIshi Sunak and wife Akshata Murthy visited and offered prayers at Akshardham Temple in New Delhi.


World Leaders Pay Floral Respects To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received world leaders at Rajghat where they laid floral wreaths as tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Visitors included U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and others.


