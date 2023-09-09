G20 Summit 2023: Leaders For Inclusive Growth, Flag $4 Trillion A Year Needed For Clean Energy Tech

G20 leaders on Saturday called for a strong, sustainable, and inclusive growth as an answer to the uneven recovery the world has seen from the pandemic-infused plunder, and flagged trillions of dollar that countries would need to meet their climate goals and clean energy technologies.

The New Delhi Declaration adopted at the Summit of leaders of the world's top 20 economies held under India's presidency also called for reforming of international financial institutions, managing debt vulnerabilities of low and middle-income countries and the start of exchange of tax-relevant information on crypto assets by 2027.

The declaration called for accelerating efforts to phase down unabated coal power, phase-out of inefficient fossil fuel subsidies and low-cost financing for energy transition of developing countries.