G20 Summit 2023: Leaders Decide On Swift Implementation Of Crypto Reporting Framework

The G-20 leaders on Saturday decided on swift implementation of the reporting framework for crypto assets, saying a significant number of member nations want information exchange on such non-financial assets to start by 2027.

The Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) or template is being developed to make sure that such non-financial assets are not used by tax evaders to conceal their unaccounted wealth.

"We call for the swift implementation of the CryptoAsset Reporting Framework ('CARF') and amendments to the CRS. We ask the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes to identify an appropriate and coordinated timeline to commence exchanges by relevant jurisdictions," said the G20 Leaders' declaration, which was adopted by consensus.