G20 Summit 2023: Here Is Air India's Important Announcement Around Travel Restrictions In Delhi
The G20 summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10, 2023. Check the latest advisory issued by Air India here.
G20 Summit 2023 Delhi: Air India on Wednesday, September 5 issued an important announcement related to the travel restrictions in Delhi for the upcoming G20 Summit which is going to take place in the national capital on September 9-10.
Considering there will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023, Air India is offering various waivers to passengers who are holding tickets for travelling from Delhi airport from September 7 to 11.
Air India took to X (fka Twitter) to make this announcement:
'As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable.'
Important Announcement: There will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023. As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish toâ¦— Air India (@airindia) September 5, 2023
It further requested the passengers to contact Air India for further details. 'For any query related to this please contact us on +91 124-2641407 / +91 20-26231407'
A day earlier, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had also issued a travel advisory to be followed during the G20 Summit. It also mentioned that this advisory is effective till September 10, 2023.
As per the X handle of DIAL,
Passengers are recommended to use Delhi Metro services (T3 & T2 Airport Express Line and T1 Magenta Line) while traveling to/from the airport.
Road Travelers should expect longer wait times due to traffic restrictions imposed by Delhi police.
The advisory also suggested travelers keep buffer time while travelling from/to airport for their respective journeys.
Travel Advisory during G20 Summit (till 10th Sep'23)— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 4, 2023
Passengers are requested to follow the traffic regulations by Delhi Traffic Police.
Know more, visit Delhi Traffic Police: https://t.co/kCWWEOxelf | Delhi Metro: https://t.co/pJzfSmW5o9 pic.twitter.com/3ecPmbfaQg
In view of the upcoming G20 Summit 2023, Delhi Metro has also made some arrangements to to facilitate G-20 delegates & international visitors who might be interested in exploring the tourist places of Delhi.
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had announced 'Tourist Smart Cards from selected Metro stations through dedicated counters for a period of 10 days starting from September 4, 2023.
Delhi Metro will be selling its Tourist Smart Cards from selected Metro stations through dedicated counters for a period of 10 days starting from 4/9/2023, to facilitate G-20 delegates & international visitors who might be interested in exploring the tourist places of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WnS0KV8prA— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 3, 2023
Recently, the Delhi Police as well issued traffic advisory and has requested travelers to plan their travel basis these annoucnements made.
G20 Summit 2023 New Delhi
Here are some important details of the summit which one should be aware of:
G20 Summit 2023: Date
The 2023 G20 summit in New Delhi will take place on September 9 and 10.
G20 Summit 2023: Venue
The G20 Summit in the national capital is scheduled to take place at 'Bharat Mandapam' at the ITPO Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan.
G20 Summit 2023 Full Schedule
September 3 - 6, 2023 - 4th Sherpa Meeting
September 5 - 6, 2023 - Finance Deputies Meeting
September 6, 2023 - Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting
September 9 - 10, 2023 - G20 Summit