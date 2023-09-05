G20 Summit 2023: Here Is Air India's Important Announcement Around Travel Restrictions In Delhi

G20 Summit 2023 Delhi: Air India on Wednesday, September 5 issued an important announcement related to the travel restrictions in Delhi for the upcoming G20 Summit which is going to take place in the national capital on September 9-10.

Considering there will be travel restrictions in Delhi between 7th and 11th September 2023, Air India is offering various waivers to passengers who are holding tickets for travelling from Delhi airport from September 7 to 11.

Air India took to X (fka Twitter) to make this announcement:

'As a measure of goodwill, passengers holding confirmed ticket to fly to or from Delhi on these dates are being offered a one-time waiver of applicable charges, if they wish to change their date of travel or their flight. Only the fare difference for the rescheduled flight, if any, would be applicable.'