G20 Summit 2023 FAQs: How To Reach Old Delhi, New Delhi And Other Railway Stations?
The Delhi Police has requested train passengers to use Metro Services to reach railway stations.
New Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit 2023 over this weekend. The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held on September 9-10 at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan.
Last year, India assumed the G20 Presidency for the first time to steer discussions and initiatives among member countries on challenges related to broad macroeconomic issues, trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.
The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.
The Delhi Police has said the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit, barring a part of the area under the NDMC.
The police have also requested train passengers to use Metro Services to reach railway stations or they may use the mentioned road routes.
In its traffic advisory, the Delhi Police have requested commuters to avoid journeys to places falling in Regulated and Controlled Zones. However, if the journey is unavoidable, the road users are advised to take the following routes:
North - South Corridor
Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road –Yudhistir Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Ring Road – Majnu Ka Tila.
From AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover – Rajouri Garden Junction – Ring Road – Punjabi Bagh Junction – Ring Road – Azad Pur Chowk.
East-West Corridor
From Sun Dial/DND Flyover - Ring Road –Ashram Chowk – Moolchand Underpass– AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road – Brar Square – Naraina Flyover.
From Yudhisthir Setu – Ring Road – Chandgi Ram Akhara – Mall Road – Azad Pur Chowk – Ring Road – Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.
How To Travel To Railway Stations During G20 Summit?
Routes For Travelling To New Delhi Railway Station
Passengers should note that road journey towards New Delhi Railway Station from Ajmeri Gate side will be affected on September 10, 2023 from 5 am to 1 pm. Passengers are requested to make maximum use of Metro services and in case of road journeys they are advised to take following routes:
From South & West Delhi:
Dhaula Kuan – Ring Road –Naraina Flyover – Mayapuri Chowk – Kirti Nagar Main Road – Shadipur Flyover - Patel Road (Main Mathura Marg) – R/A Pusa – Pusa Road – Dayal Chowk – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle Connaught Place – Chelmsford Road for Paharganj side or Minto Road – Bhavbhuti Marg for Ajmeri Gate side.
From North & East Delhi:
Yudhisthir Setu – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – R/A Jhandewalan – D.B. Gupta Road – Sheela Cinema Road – Paharganj Bridge and reach New Delhi Railway Station.
Routes For Travelling To Old Delhi Railway Station
Passengers should note that road journey towards Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road side will be affected on September 10 from 5 am to 1 pm. In case of road journey, passengers are advised to take following routes:
From South and East Delhi:
Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Noida Link Road – Pusta Road – Yudhister Setu – ISBT Kashmere Gate – Lothian Road – Chhatta Rail – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.
From West and North Delhi:
Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Lothian Road – Chatta Rail – Kauria Bridge and reach Old Delhi Railway Station.
For Hazrat Nizamuddin railway Station
In case of road journey passengers are advised to take following routes:
From South Delhi:
Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.
From East Delhi:
Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.
From West Delhi:
Punjabi Bagh Junction – Mahatma Gandhi Road (Ring Road) – Raja Garden Chowk – Naraina Flyover – Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Ring Road – AIIMS Chowk – Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Setu – Slip Road towards Lala Lajpat Rai Marg – Lodhi Road – Neela Gumbad – Hazrat Nizamuddin Marg – Nizamuddin Railway Station Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.
From North Delhi:
Mukarba Chowk – Dr. KB Hedgewar Marg (Outer Ring Road) – Majnu Ka Tila) – Chandgi Ram Akhada – Left loop from Ring Road towards Yudhishthir Setu – GT Road – Shastri Park – Pusta Road/Noida Link Road – Delhi-Meerut Expressway – Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring Road) – Nizamuddin Entry-II Road and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.
For Sarai Rohilla Station
In case of road journeys passengers are advised to take following routes:
From South Delhi:
Dhaula Kuan Flyover – Vande Matram Marg – Dayal Chowk – Faiz Road – New Rohtak Road – Liberty Cinema – Navhind School Marg – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.
From East Delhi:
Noida Link Road/Pusta Road – Shastri Park – GT Road – Yudhishthir Setu – GT Karnal Road – Under Rani Jhansi Flyover – Ram Bagh Marg – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai
Rohilla Railway Station.
From West Delhi:
Punjabi Bagh Junction – Rohtak Road – New Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.
From North Delhi:
Azadpur Chowk – Ring Road – Prem Badi Pul – Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg – Inderlok Metro Station – Veer Banda Bairagi Marg – Old Rohtak Road – Sarai Rohilla Railway Station Road and reach Sarai Rohilla Railway Station.