G20 Summit 2023 FAQs: How To Reach Old Delhi, New Delhi And Other Railway Stations?

New Delhi is all set to host the G20 Summit 2023 over this weekend. The G20 Leaders' Summit is slated to be held on September 9-10 at the newly built international convention centre at Pragati Maidan.

Last year, India assumed the G20 Presidency for the first time to steer discussions and initiatives among member countries on challenges related to broad macroeconomic issues, trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption.

The G20 members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The Delhi Police has said the whole city will remain open during the G20 Summit, barring a part of the area under the NDMC.

The police have also requested train passengers to use Metro Services to reach railway stations or they may use the mentioned road routes.