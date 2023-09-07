G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Cop Creates Caricature Sketches Of World Leaders Expected To Attend Event
A Delhi Police officer has sketched caricatures of 30 world leaders who are scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9-10.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajender Kalkal has made caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, US President Joe Biden, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, etc.
According to a PTI report, Kalkal has placed the caricatures at his office on the 14th floor of the Delhi Police headquarters.
"I have a hobby of making cartoons and caricatures since my childhood. I used to make cartoons of my classmates and also of teachers. When I joined the force, I managed to keep my hobby alive," he was quoted by the news agency as saying.
'Last year, I made a caricature of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and presented it to him. He liked it and sent an appreciation letter from the United Kingdom," Kalkal added.
He said the caricature of Sunak took the maximum time, while Ramaphosa's caricature was easy. He made all 30 caricatures in 45 days.
Kalkal said he has also made caricatures of former prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, spiritual leader Dalai Lama, cartoonist RK Laxman and author Khushwant Singh. Kalkal added that he has also made sketches of his senior officers.
Security Measures Taken By Delhi Police
Flag marches, enhanced patrolling and picket checking are among the measures taken by the Delhi Police to maintain law and order in the national capital for the G20 Summit, officials said on Wednesday.
A senior police officer said they are conducting flag marches in their district every day.
"Picket checking has been increased in the area and communication is being established with locals to give them a sense of confidence. Traffic arrangements have been put in place. The areas near Yamuna Khadar are being checked regularly. Mounted morchas have also been pressed into service," the officer told PTI.
Apart from the local police, paramilitary personnel are also conducting flag marches.