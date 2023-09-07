G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Cop Creates Caricature Sketches Of World Leaders Expected To Attend Event

A Delhi Police officer has sketched caricatures of 30 world leaders who are scheduled to attend the G20 Summit in Delhi on September 9-10.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajender Kalkal has made caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, US President Joe Biden, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, etc.

According to a PTI report, Kalkal has placed the caricatures at his office on the 14th floor of the Delhi Police headquarters.

"I have a hobby of making cartoons and caricatures since my childhood. I used to make cartoons of my classmates and also of teachers. When I joined the force, I managed to keep my hobby alive," he was quoted by the news agency as saying.

'Last year, I made a caricature of former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and presented it to him. He liked it and sent an appreciation letter from the United Kingdom," Kalkal added.

He said the caricature of Sunak took the maximum time, while Ramaphosa's caricature was easy. He made all 30 caricatures in 45 days.