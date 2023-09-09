G20 Summit 2023: Declaration Powerful Call For World Prosperity: India's Sherpa Amitabh Kant

The New Delhi Declaration adopted by the G20 leaders on Saturday focuses on strong and sustainable growth, accelerating progress on sustainable development goals, a green development pact, and reinvigorating multilateralism, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said.

"Today's era must be marked as the golden age of human-centric globalisation and India's G20 Presidency under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly towards this goal," Kant said in a series of posts on X.

Kant said the G20 Declaration was historical and path-breaking, with 100% consensus on all developmental and geopolitical issues.