G20 Summit 2023: Consensus Adopt New Delhi Leaders' Declaration In Significant Victory For India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the adoption of the New Delhi Leaders Declaration, a significant victory for India's G20 presidency that came amid increasing tensions and divergent views over the Ukraine conflict.

The announcement about the consensus on the declaration and its subsequent adoption came hours after India circulated a new text to the G20 countries to describe the Ukraine conflict.

"Friends, we have just got good news, with the hard work of our teams, and with the cooperation of you all, there is consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Leaders Declaration," Modi told the leaders at the summit. "I announce that this declaration is adopted (Banged the gavel thrice)," he announced.