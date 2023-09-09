G20 Summit 2023: Biden Rallies G20 Nations To Boost World Bank Support For Low, Middle Income Countries

U.S. President Joe Biden has rallied G20 nations to agree to collectively mobilise more headroom and concessional finance to boost the World Bank’s capacity to support low- and middle-income countries, the White House said on Saturday.

Biden is currently in New Delhi to attend the annual G20 summit being hosted by India from Sept. 9-10.

"We are aiming for our joint contributions to deliver a one-time boost to IBRD (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) equivalent to three times the World Bank’s annual non-concessional lending volume, and to double IDA’s crisis lending capacity," the White House said in a press statement.