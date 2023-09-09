G20 Summit 2023: Accelerate Climate Action With Gender Equality At Its Core

Acknowledging the disproportionate impact of climate change on all women and girls, the G20 grouping has decided to accelerate climate action with gender equality at its core by increasing women's participation and leadership in climate change mitigation and adaptation.

In the G20 Declaration, the countries underscored the fundamental importance of gender equality and acknowledged its multiplier effect in realising the 2030 Agenda.

"We commit to closing gender gaps, and promoting full, equal, and effective women's participation in the economy as decision-makers," according to the G20 Declaration.