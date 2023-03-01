G20 Conference In Ranchi To Deliberate On Energy Challenges

The foreign delegates of G20 countries will discuss challenges in the area of energy and recommend a future roadmap for cooperation in the field at a conference scheduled in Jharkhand's capital city Ranchi on Mar. 2 and 3, an official statement said.

"Delegates from all G20 countries will discuss 21st century challenges related to energy materials and devices, solar energy utilisation and photovoltaic technology and materials and processes for green energy at the G20 RIIG Conference on 'Materials for Sustainable Energy' scheduled to take place at Ranchi during 2-3 March 2023," the statement said on Tuesday.