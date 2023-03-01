G20 Conference In Ranchi To Deliberate On Energy Challenges
The conference will stress on the critical need for G20 countries and participation of international organisations in the area of energy and recommend a future roadmap for G20 cooperation.
The foreign delegates of G20 countries will discuss challenges in the area of energy and recommend a future roadmap for cooperation in the field at a conference scheduled in Jharkhand's capital city Ranchi on Mar. 2 and 3, an official statement said.
"Delegates from all G20 countries will discuss 21st century challenges related to energy materials and devices, solar energy utilisation and photovoltaic technology and materials and processes for green energy at the G20 RIIG Conference on 'Materials for Sustainable Energy' scheduled to take place at Ranchi during 2-3 March 2023," the statement said on Tuesday.
The conference is expected to build partnerships and knowledge sharing, the statement added.
The theme of the conference is in-line with various Indian and G20 nations' efforts on alternative energy sources for a green environment, Union Ministry of Science and Technology said.
"Chaired by Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary DST and RIIG Chair and coordinated by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the conference will encompass inaugural, technical and valedictory sessions, a plenary lecture on 'Strategy towards Low-Carbon Transition Driving India towards Net-Zero' and a panel discussion," the statement said.
About 25 foreign delegates from all G20 countries including EU and international organisations such as International Solar Alliance, are expected to participate in the conference. Around 35 top subject experts may participate in the conference, as well, as special invitees from various scientific departments and organisations of Government of India and Indian industry.
Some of the most eminent experts in the subject area will also be sharing their views during the conference.
Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rahul Sinha told PTI that the capital is ready to welcome the delegates for which special arrangements have been made.
Security has been intensified for the close-door meeting, he added.