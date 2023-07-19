G-20 Mediators Plan A Dozen Meetings To Agree On War Language

The national flags of G20 countries at the venue for the G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) and Finance and Central Bank Deputies (FCBD) meetings in Gandhinagar, India, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. India, the rotating head of the G-20 this year, was unable at the last finance meeting in April to secure either a joint statement or even a chair’s statement of summary, underscoring deep divisions in a group that includes Russia. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg