FY24 Will Be Our Turnaround Year, Says Snapdeal CEO

Focus on value e-commerce and defined path to profitability along with a order of promise from ONDC, could make FY24 the turnaround year for Snapdeal—once a leading player in India's burgeoning e-commerce landscape.

Chief Executive Officer Himanshu Chakrawarti said the plan to build their version of 'Snapdeal 2.0' has been set in motion.

"(We're) essentially trying to build the finest, value lifestyle destination. As far as value lifestyle segment is concerned, a large amount of this business comes from Tier 2 and beyond. That's why we say we're Bharat-focused," he told BQ Prime. About 75% of Snapdeal's orders come from Tier 2 cities and smaller cities, while bigger cities and metros contribute only about 25%, he said.

The e-commerce platform also underwent a major reorganisation in 2022. Co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal formed the AceVector Group; and Snapdeal, B2B SaaS platform Unicommerce and house of brands Stellaro Brands were consolidated under the group.

Since the e-commerce battle has heated up with Flipkart and Amazon becoming clear market leaders, Snapdeal has moved out of high-end segments, such as home appliances and electronics, and focused on smaller ticket-size items.

It now focuses on apparel, accessories, footwear, home decor, kitchen supplies and several other items. "We have some amount of consumer electronics, things like wearables and earphones. So, it's largely focused around all lifestyle categories, but in the value range."