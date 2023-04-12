Future Retail Creditors Seek 90-Day Extension For Concluding Insolvency Resolution

The resolution professional of FRL has filed an application before the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal "seeking exclusion of a period of 90 days from CIRP of FRL, and consequent extension from April 16, 2023, to July 15, 2023, for concluding the CIRP of FRL".

The CIRP was initiated against FRL by NCLT on July 20, 2022, following loan default.