Future Lifestyle Fashion Debt Reduced To Rs 1,827.9 Crore

Its total amount of outstanding loans includes the "Listed Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 350 crore" and deferred interest on NCDs of Rs 42.98 crore, it added. "There is a reduction in the total outstanding financial indebtedness of the company from Rs 2,008.44 crores as of June 30, 2022, to Rs 1,827.82 crore as of Dec. 1, 2022, on account of the repayments of the debt by the Company," it said.