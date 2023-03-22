'Funding Winter' Has A Positive Side, According To Nuvama's Anshu Kapoor

While startups find it increasingly tough to raise capital in private markets amid global uncertainty, Anshu Kapoor of Nuvama Asset Management calls it a change in investor preference rather than a "funding winter".

There is a slowdown but with a dramatic increase in real asset investments, said Kapoor, president and head at the asset management firm. "By real assets, I mean real estate, infrastructure, warehousing, logistics and data centers."

The end of easy money regime, a slowing global economy and rising costs dried up capital for startups. Funding for such Indian ventures dropped 33% to $24 billion in 2022, though it was still higher than 2019 and 2020, according to a report by PwC India. The pain deepened this year with a wave of job cuts across the tech industry globally, including Indian startups.

Kapoor, however, looks at the numbers differently. Average foreign direct and private equity investment ranged $45 billion to $50 billion dollars between 2018 and 2022, with $75 billion in 2021 being an aberration, he told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah during an interview. That's rather a "pivot" in investor preference from a sector perspective rather than a "funding winter", he said.