Funding In Indian Startups Decline 75%; No New Unicorns Minted In First Quarter Of 2023
Funds raised by startups declined by about 75% to $2.8 billion—or Rs 22,934 crore—in the first quarter of 2023, as against $11.6 billion—or Rs 95,262 crore—in Q1 2022, amid muted investment sentiment on rising inflation, higher interest rates, and a prolonged path to profitability.
There were also no new unicorns created in the first quarter of this year, as opposed to 14 over the same period in 2022, according to data released by Tracxn Technologies.
Despite the declining trend, India reported the second highest funding level after the U.S. in Q1 2023.
In India, among the states, Bengaluru led in terms of total funds raised during the quarter, followed by Delhi and Mumbai.
100X.VC, the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at IIIT, Hyderabad, and Accel were the top investors in Q1 2023. The Azim Premji Foundation-backed Premji Invest, Elevation Capital, and Chiratae Ventures were the top late-stage investors.