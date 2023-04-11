Funding In Indian Startups Decline 75%; No New Unicorns Minted In First Quarter Of 2023

Funds raised by startups declined by about 75% to $2.8 billion—or Rs 22,934 crore—in the first quarter of 2023, as against $11.6 billion—or Rs 95,262 crore—in Q1 2022, amid muted investment sentiment on rising inflation, higher interest rates, and a prolonged path to profitability.

There were also no new unicorns created in the first quarter of this year, as opposed to 14 over the same period in 2022, according to data released by Tracxn Technologies.