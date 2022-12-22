Bankman-Fried Associates Flip As FTX Co-Founder Arrives In NYC

The CFTC’s complaint, which also alleges fraud, accused Ellison of directing Alameda to use billions of dollars of FTX funds, including customer funds, for trades on other crypto exchanges and to pay for high-risk investments. According to that lawsuit, Wang “created features in the code underlying the FTX trading platform that allowed Alameda to maintain an essentially unlimited line of credit on FTX.” The CFTC said the two former executives didn’t contest their liability on its claims.