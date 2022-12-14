FTX’s Other Ex-Billionaires Lie Low After Sam Bankman-Fried’s Arrest

Bankman-Fried’s arrest, made at the request of the US government, underscores the urgency among authorities to crack down on one of the crypto industry’s biggest implosions, which has left some 1 million customers in limbo. Though Bankman-Fried served as the public face of FTX, it was a tight-knit inner circle — him, Wang, Caroline Ellison and Nishad Singh — who are said to have been aware of the decision to use FTX customer money to help Alameda meet its debts. That decision ultimately doomed FTX and strikes at the heart of whether they committed fraud.