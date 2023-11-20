FTSE Adds Mankind Pharma, Nexus Select Trust To Indices In December Quarter Rejig

BQPrimeBusiness NewsFTSE Adds Mankind Pharma, Nexus Select Trust To Indices In December Quarter Rejig
Mankind Pharma was added to FTSE's All-World, Large-Cap, Total-Cap, All-Cap indices, while no Indian stocks were excluded.

20 Nov 2023, 10:57 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: StockSnap via Pixabay)</p></div>
Nine recently listed Indian companies, including Mankind Pharma Ltd. and Nexus Select Trust, have been added to various indices compiled by FTSE under its latest quarterly review on Monday.

The December 2023 Quarterly Review of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series saw Mankind Pharma being added to the All-World, Large Cap, Total Cap, and All-Cap indices, according to a statement by the global index provider.

Nexus Select Trust was added to FTSE's All-Cap, Small-Cap, and Total-Cap indices, the statement further read.

Avalon Technologies Ltd., BEML Land Assets Ltd., GHCL Textiles Ltd., HMA Agro Industries Ltd., Ideaforge Technology Ltd., IKIO Lighting Ltd. and Netweb Technologies India Ltd. have been added to the FTSE Total-Cap and Micro-Cap indices.

No Indian stocks were excluded from any of the indices covered in the review, the FTSE statement showed.

