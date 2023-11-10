FTSE Indexes Suffer Brief Outage In Second Tech Failure For LSE
London’s FTSE 100 Index and Italy’s main stock benchmark were briefly not updating values on Friday morning.
(Bloomberg) -- FTSE Russell indexes suffered a 40-minute outage on Friday, the second technical failure to strike London Stock Exchange Group Plc in less than a month.
All indexes went down at 9:10 a.m. UK time but the problem has now been resolved, a spokesperson for LSEG, which owns the indexes, said by phone.
Gauges affected include the blue-chip UK FTSE 100 Index, Italy’s FTSE MIB and the South Africa benchmark, known as the JALSH, data provided by Bloomberg showed. There’s no sign that the disruption affected individual stocks, which were trading as usual.
In October, a system “incident” halted trading in hundreds of shares on the London Stock Exchange for the final 80 minutes of a session. The outage affected mostly smaller-cap equities, and stocks on the FTSE 100 Index, FTSE 250 and International Order Book weren’t affected, LSEG said at the time.
