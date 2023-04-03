FTP's Amnesty Scheme: Cases Under Probe For Fraud, Misdeclaration Of Material To Be Excluded

Cases under investigation for fraud and misdeclaration of capital goods will be excluded from the coverage of the amnesty scheme announced under the new foreign trade policy, according to the commerce ministry.

The government announced the new FTP on March 31. It included an amnesty scheme for exporters for a one-time settlement of default in export obligations by the holders of advance and EPCG (export promotion for capital goods) authorisations.

Under the scheme, all pending cases of the default in meeting export obligations (EO) of certain authorizations can be regularised by the authorisation holder upon payment of all customs duties that were exempted in proportion to unfulfilled EO and interest at the rate of 100% of such duties exempted.

However, no interest is payable on the portion of additional customs duty and special additional customs duty.