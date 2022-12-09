FTC Votes To File Suit To Block Microsoft’s $69 Billion Activision Deal

The FTC lawsuit is part of an effort by FTC Chair Lina Khan to more aggressively police mergers, particularly those by the biggest tech platforms. Since President Joe Biden appointed her to helm the agency in June 2021, the agency has killed mergers between Lockheed Martin Corp. and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. as well as Nvidia Corp.’s bid to buy Softbank Group Corp.’s ARM. The FTC heads to federal court in San Jose later today in an effort to block Meta Platforms Inc. from buying a virtual reality startup.