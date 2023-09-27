FTC Chair Seeks To End Amazon ‘Illegal Conduct,’ Quiet On Breakup

The Amazon case is a career-defining moment for Khan, the youngest ever FTC chair whose blockbuster 2017 law review article about the e-commerce giant catapulted her to celebrity status in the world of antitrust. Before joining the FTC, Khan worked on a congressional subcommittee investigating the four major US tech giants, which culminated in a 2020 report finding evidence of market consolidation. The lawsuit is part of an effort by antitrust enforcers to crack down on the biggest tech platforms, coming after monopolization suits filed against Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc.