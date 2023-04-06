Here’s What HSBC Is Getting in Its £1 SVB UK Deal

The records — while they don’t provide a complete picture of the customer base and loan book acquired — offer the most detailed look yet at the business of Silicon Valley Bank’s British unit, whose own filings prior to its takeover disclosed relatively little about its operations. HSBC noted in its filing announcing the deal that SVB UK recorded a profit before tax of £88 million in 2022 and had loans of around £5.5 billion and deposits of around £6.7 billion as of March 10.