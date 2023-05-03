From Kingfisher To Go First: The History Of Airline Failures In India

Low-cost carrier Go First's decision to suspend operations and file for bankruptcy has once again brought into focus the risks of running an airline in India.

With several instances of private airlines shutting operations, India's aviation history is dotted with ownership changes, failed mergers, and government interventions, despite it being a huge market with a booming demand for air travel.

From the fall of East-West Airlines and Damania Airways in the 1990s, after the deregulation of the civil aviation sector, to Kingfisher Airlines and Jet Airways folding up operations, even the most influential corporate groups have found it difficult to churn profits in this industry.