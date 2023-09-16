Extreme Weather Is Forcing Redesign Of World’s Busiest Airports

In the icy climates of Alaska, airports and other vital infrastructure are built on permafrost, a constantly frozen layer on or under the Earth’s surface. But with rising temperatures, some permafrost layers have thawed, damaging roads and runways. Alaska’s Department of Transportation has been helping airfields such as Noatak and Deering, two strips in the northwest that are popular with charter flights, install insulation in the ground to thermally protect permafrost, as well as flatten embankment slopes to stabilize the runways, according to Matt Billings, a geotechnical engineer for the agency’s northern region.