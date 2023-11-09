From HUL To Dabur, Rural Recovery Remains Gradual, Says Morgan Stanley

Fast-moving consumer demand trends in the second quarter were similar to those in the first quarter given the weak recovery in rural areas, according to Morgan Stanley. The market volumes grew in the high single-digits on a base of mid-single-digit volumes.

The urban markets continued to do better, and rural volume growth improved sequentially to 6.7% year-on-year (4% in Q1), on a softer base, the research firm said in a Nov. 8 note.

"In terms of regions, rural recovery was affected by food inflation and uneven rainfall distribution," it said.

Some categories have seen a resurgence of smaller players, which are growing faster than large players (6 times growth in detergent bars, 1.4 times in tea), the brokerage said. "To counter these players, companies took price cuts to defend or gain market shares."