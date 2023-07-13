From Free To Restricted: What Does The Latest Curb On Jewellery Imports Mean

The recently imposed curbs on imports of certain gold jewellery and articles mean that importers will require a licence from the government to import the said goods, and there won't be 'duty-free' imports.

Though market participants see this as a move against alleged smuggling and increased imports from Indonesia, analysts say the government is merely plugging the 'loophole' in the policy. It has nothing to do with the grey market operations, they told BQ Prime.

"There is nothing alarming in the notification, with the government merely plugging an existing loophole," said Colin Shah, founder and managing director of Kama Jewellery and former chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council. It was a policy loophole where certain types of finished gold jewellery could be imported duty-free, causing certain importers to import them from Indonesia, Shah said.

While gold was already a restricted item, gold jewellery was not, so some lines of jewellery have come under this now, said Sabyasachi Ray, executive director of GJEPC. "Restriction doesn't mean that it is banned. It merely means a controlled import," Ray said. The government has brought these laws to see that item codes are coded correctly and the right quotation is imposed on goods, he said.

Gold imports declined 39.3% year-on-year to $4702.5 million during the April-May period compared to the previous $7749.91 million a year ago, according to trade data released by the government. The decline was largely attributed to the import duty.

The government's move is unlikely to have been a step towards curbing the trade deficit, Ray said. India is a strong force in jewellery manufacturing, and it is not importing as much, he said. "The country remains the fourth largest exporter of jewellery in the world."

So, I see this [restriction] merely as a control mechanism brought by the government, he said.